MASON - Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand won the Cincinnati Open women's doubles championship with a straight-sets victory over Guo Hanyo of China and Alexandra Panova of Russia on Sunday night.

The second-seeded combo of Dabrowski and Routliffe — who won the U.S. Open women's doubles title together in 2023 — defeated the unseeded Hanyo and Panova 6-4, 6-3 in one hour, 20 minutes on P&G Center Court in the WTA 1000 event.

Dabrowski and Routliffe led in key categories such as aces (5-1), winners (22-19), first serve points (71 per cent to 63), return games won (33 per cent to 11), maximum games in a row (3-1).

Hanyo and Panova had 17 unforced errors and one double fault.

Hanyo and Panova advanced to the final with a 6-3, 6-2 upset over the top-seeded Italian pairing of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini in Saturday's semifinals.

Dabrowski and Routliffe battled to beat the sixth-seeded duo of Ellen Perez of Australia and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine 3-6, 6-3, 12-10 in Friday's semifinals.

Routliffe won the women's doubles in Cincinnati last year playing with American Asia Muhammad.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2025.