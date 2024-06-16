NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and teammate Erin Routliffe won the women's doubles title Sunday at the Rothesay Open, which is a grass-court warmup for Wimbledon.

The top seeds outlasted Britain's Harriet Dart and Diane Parry of France 5-7, 6-3, 11-9 in the final.

The duo took the hard-fought third set on the strength of a superior percentage of service points won.

It was the first win of 2024 for Dabrowski and Routliffe, who were the 2023 U.S. Open women's doubles champions.

The duo reached the final of the Miami Open in March. Dabrowski had to sit out the Italian Open in May because of an injury.

Dabrowski and Routliffe advanced to the final in Nottingham, England after a 6-0, 6-4 semifinal win earlier Sunday over China's Zhang Shuai and Ashlyn Krueger of the U.S.

The 32-year-old Dabrowski picked up her 16th career victory in women's doubles and her fifth with Routliffe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2024.