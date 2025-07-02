Hall of Fame Open to feature highest purse at WTA 125 level

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Women's professional tennis returns to the International Tennis Hall of Fame next week with the highest purse at the WTA 125 level.

Both the men's and women's tours will have tournaments at the Hall of Fame Open, with both the women's event and the ATP Challenger one featuring $200,000 purses.

While the ATP Tour had continued with the post-Wimbledon event on the Hall's grass courts, the women's tour hadn't played there since the 1990s.

In order to return with equal prize money, the tournament partnered with the MARGARET (“May All Resolve, Girls Achieve Real Equity Today”) Fund, which supports programs that promote education about and compliance with Title IX. That allowed for a 60% increase in the women's tour purse to match the men's at the event.

The Hall of Fame Open begins with qualifying on Sunday and runs through July 13.

