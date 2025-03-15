INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Twelfth-seeded Holger Rune beat fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the BNP Paribas Open final.

Rune will face the winner of the second semifinal between two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 2 seed, and 13th-seeded Jack Draper.

The 21-year-old Rune, from Denmark, has four ATP Tour titles. His biggest victory came in the 2022 ATP Masters 1000 Paris event.

Medvedev won the last of his 20 ATP Tour titles in 2023. The 29-year-old Russian lost to Alcaraz last year in the Indian Wells final.

In the women's final Sunday, top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka will face 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. They won semifinal matches Friday night in chilly conditions.

