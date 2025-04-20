BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Holger Rune upset home-crowd favorite Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets on Sunday to win the Barcelona Open for his first title since 2023.

Rune defeated the Spaniard 7-6 (6), 6-2 for his first title since winning in Munich two years ago, and fifth overall.

Alcaraz was coming off a nine-match winning streak that included his first Monte Carlo Masters title last weekend. He was searching for his third title of the year and 19th of his career. He won the Barcelona Open in 2022 and 2023.

Rune, runner-up to Jack Draper at Indian Wells, rallied from a break down in the opener and converted his fourth set point. The Dane cruised in the second set against Alcaraz, who twice needed treatment on his upper right leg.

Alcaraz will lose his No. 2 ranking to Alexander Zverev, who won his third Munich title on Sunday.

Rune, seeded sixth in Barcelona, had been forced to retire from his Monte Carlo opener with food poisoning.

It was the first ATP tour-level final between two players aged 21-and-under since 2022. Both are 21.

The Madrid Open starts Monday.

___

