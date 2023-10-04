BEIJING (AP) — Second-ranked Iga Swiatek dropped only two games and advanced to the quarterfinals of the China Open by beating Magda Linette 6-1, 6-1 Wednesday.

Swiatek will play in her 14th quarterfinal of 2023. She will next face either ninth-seeded Carolina Garcia or Anhelina Kalinina on Friday.

Earlier, Jelena Ostapenko defeated fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-2. The 13th-seeded Latvian had 24 winners against 11 unforced errors.

Ostapenko will next play 22nd-ranked Liudmila Samsonova. The Russian beat Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff play their next matches on Thursday.

SHANGHAI MASTERS

On the opening day of the Shanghai Masters, Dusan Lajovic eliminated three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Brendan Nakashima beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 7-6 (3) and will play third-seeded Holger Rune in the second round, while Yoshihito Nishioka defeated Daniel Altmeier 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) to set up a meeting with eighth-seeded Casper Ruud.

Other first round winners included Thanasi Kokkinakis, Mackenzie McDonald, Fabian Marozsan, Jaume Munar, Yannick Hanfmann and Chinese wild-card Yunchaokete Bu.

Andy Murray will play Chengdu Open finalist Roman Safiullin later Wednesday.

The top 32-seeded players, including Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, received a first-round bye and will play in the second round starting Saturday.

