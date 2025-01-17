MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The only women's match featuring Grand Slam singles champions in the third round at the Australian Open turned out to be an overpowering win by Iga Swiatek over Emma Raducanu on Saturday.

Swiatek won the final 11 games of the match to beat 2021 U.S. Open champion Raducanu 6-1, 6-0 and become the first player through to the fourth round.

The No. 2-ranked Swiatek, who was involved in a doping scandal last yea r, has won the French Open four times and the U.S. Open in 2022. She is more than halfway to a possible Australian title — her best result here has been a semifinal appearance in 2022, losing to eventual runner-up Danielle Collins.

