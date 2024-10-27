VIENNA (AP) — Jack Draper overcame a second-set wobble against Karen Khachanov to win the final of the Erste Bank Open 6-4, 7-5 on Sunday for his second ATP title.

The 22-year-old Briton won the opening set in Vienna and led 4-0 in the second before Khachanov took five games in a row.

“I was playing so good, and then the momentum shifted,” the seventh-seeded Draper said. “I just missed a few balls and made some wrong decisions, and Karen picked up his level. That’s a testament to how good he is, he’s a fighter and he’s in great form. It got really tight there, but I stayed solid and in a good mental frame."

Draper won his first ATP title in Stuttgart in June and reached the U.S. Open semifinals last month.

“To win my first ATP 500, it feels incredible,” Draper said after beating Khachanov.

Khachanov was chasing his second straight ATP title after claiming his seventh career title and second of the year in Almaty last weekend.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis