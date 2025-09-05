World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defeated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinal of the US Open on Friday night.

Sinner will advance to the final to battle Carlos Alcaraz. The top two players in the world will face off for the third-straight Grand Slam final, after Alcaraz won at Roland-Garros, before Sinner returned fire with a win at Wimbledon. The Italian has now reached the final at all four Grand Slams this season, including a victory at the Australian Open in January.

Auger-Aliassime, who was playing in the second Grand Slam semifinal of his career, will jump 14 spots to No. 13 in the ATP rankings with his impressive showing in Flushing Meadows.

More to come