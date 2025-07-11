Jannik Sinner toppled Novak Djokovic in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the Wimbledon semis to book a spot against Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Sunday.

Djokovic struggled with injury throughout, and lost all nine rallies that lasted at least nine shots.

The victory sets up a rematch of a classic Roland-Garros final in June, which Alcaraz won.

The loss for Djokovic breaks a streak of six consecutive final appearances at Wimbledon for Djokovic. He won four in a row from 2018-22 (with the 2020 tournament cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic), but lost the last two finals to Alcaraz.

Sinner has advanced to his first-ever final at Wimbledon.

More to come.