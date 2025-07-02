TORONTO - Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz highlight a strong entry list at this summer's National Bank Open men's tournament in Toronto.

The world No. 1 and No. 2 will hit the court at Sobeys Stadium for the ATP Masters 1000 event from July 27 to Aug. 7, Tennis Canada announced Wednesday.

Sinner won his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto at the NBO in 2023.

“I’m very much looking forward to being back in Toronto for the National Bank Open," the three-time Grand Slam champion said in a statement. “This tournament will always hold a special place in my heart, as Toronto is where I won my first big title.

"The fans in Canada made the victory all the more special, and I can't wait to play in front of them once again.”

The annual Canadian tennis tournament is expanding to a 12-day format with a 96-player main draw for the first time.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Montreal's Gabriel Diallo also feature on the entry list, which includes the ATP's top 73 players.

“Canada, I can't wait to be back at home and playing in front of all of you,” said Auger-Aliassime. "The atmosphere and fans in Toronto are always amazing, and it's not something I take for granted. I'm going to give it everything I've got, and I hope that we can go on a deep run together.”

Five main-draw wild cards will also be announced in the coming weeks.

The entry list for the women's tournament in Montreal will be announced Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.