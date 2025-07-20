Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic have withdrawn from the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto due to injury.

Also withdrawing due to injury are the United Kingdom's Jack Draper and Australia's Jordan Thompson.

The Italian Sinner is still recovering from an elbow injury the 23-year-old suffered during his fourth-round match at Wimbledon after falling.

"Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me," said Sinner in a statement.

"But after speaking with my team, I have to recover."

Now into the main draw is Spain's Carballes Baena, Austria's Sebastian Ofner, Russia's Roman Safiullin, and American Aleksander Kovacevic.

The tournament runs from July 26 to Aug. 7 with the women's draw running concurrently in Montreal.