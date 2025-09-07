NEW YORK (AP) — Not long after his loss in the U.S. Open final on Sunday, Jannik Sinner already was thinking about how he can become a better player and how he can more frequently beat his only true rival at the top of men's tennis, Carlos Alcaraz.

In sum, Sinner explained that he wants to figure out a way to present the sort of variety in his game that Alcaraz displayed during his 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium — a result that ended Sinner's reign as the champion at Flushing Meadows and also took away his No. 1 ranking.

“Today, there were two or three things that weren’t where I wanted them to be. I was too predictable in my play today. Sometimes you have to get out of your comfort zone,” said Sinner, a 24-year-old Italian. “Practice differently. Accept, maybe, that you might lose some matches in some tournaments because you try something new. This is how I can become more of a complete player, let’s say.”

Asked later whether he thinks that's true about Sinner's game, Alcaraz responded: “I wouldn’t say he’s predictable, but I know his style. I know what he’s going to do (and the) main weapons (in) his game.”

Sinner lamented a few particular issues Sunday.

His first-serve accuracy, which was just 48%, contributing to 11 break points for his opponent, five of which were converted.

His returning, which produced just one break point all match.

His lack of serve-and-volleying attempts — there were zero.

Sinner said, with a sigh, that those are the sorts of “little things” that, if worked on in other matches, would “give you the confidence to do when you are under pressure,” something he noted Alcaraz is better equipped to do.

At least Sinner could crack a joke in the aftermath of this defeat, saying with a chuckle that while he anticipates switching things up, no one should expect him to show up at the Beijing Open in late September as a left-hander.

It's worth mentioning some stats that make up Sinner's record over the last two seasons.

This was his fifth consecutive final at a Grand Slam tournament, dating to his title at the 2024 U.S. Open. His win-loss mark in those five events is 33-2 — with both losses to Alcaraz, in the final at the French Open in June on red clay, and then Sunday's on a hard court. That stretch also includes a win over Alcaraz for Sinner in the Wimbledon final on a grass court in July.

Go back to the start of last year, and Sinner is 1-7 against Alcaraz, while going 109-4 against every other foe combined.

Sinner entered Sunday having won 27 consecutive hard-court contests at majors; only Roger Federer, with a 40-match run, ever has done better.

“I felt like he was doing everything slightly better today, especially serving. ... I give lots of credit to him, because he handled the situation better than I did,” Sinner said. “He raised his level when he had to. I’m still proud of myself, about the season I’m (having), but he played better than me today.” ___

