STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Jelena Ostapenko continued her dominance over Iga Swiatek by beating the world No. 2 on her favorite surface.

Ostapenko won 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the clay-court Porsche Grand Prix on Saturday to improve her head-to-head record against the four-time French Open champion to 6-0.

“Every time I step on the court with her it’s another battle, I’m ready for it,” said Ostapenko, the 2017 champion at Roland Garros. “Even if I don’t feel great on the day, I will just fight and leave it all on the court.”

The Latvian player, ranked No. 24, previously beat Swiatek four times on hard-courts and once on grass.

“I tried to be aggressive today and take time away from her because when she has time, she's playing very well,” Ostapenko said.

In the semifinals, she will play Ekaterina Alexandrova, who ousted third-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-0, 6-4.

No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka finally played her first match in Stuttgart and beat former doubles partner Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1.

Sabalenka got a bye through the first round and a walkover in the second.

“Never happened before that I play the first match on Saturday,” she said.

She will next face No. 6 Jasmine Paolini, who knocked off No. 4 Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-3 for the first time in three career meetings.

Paolini earned her first top-10 win of the year.

Sabalenka leads Paolini 4-2 on tour.

