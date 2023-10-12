SEOUL (AP) — Jessica Pegula advanced to her 12th quarterfinal match of the season by beating Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-1 Thursday at the Korea Open.

Pegula will play another American, Claire Liu, in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Back Da-yeon, the 569th-ranked wild-card who eliminated second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in the opening round, lost to Kimberly Birrell 6-0, 6-1.

Also, fourth-seeded Marie Bouzkova advanced when Eva Lys retired from the match after losing the first set 6-1, and Emina Bektas defeated Jang Su-jeong 6-3, 6-4 to advance to her second tour-level quarterfinal match.

Zhengzhou Open

Ons Jabeur won her opening match at the Zhengzhou Open and advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 7-6 (5).

The seventh-ranked Jabeur will next play eighth-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who beat wild card Bai Zhuoxuan 6-2, 6-4.

Also, Laura Siegemund rallied to beat Liudmila Samsonova 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. The 133rd-ranked Siegemund will play Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals.

Hong Kong Open

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat second-seeded Beatriz Haddad-Maia 7-5, 1-6, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open.

Pavlyuchenkova will meet Katerina Siniakova in the next round.

Third-seeded Elise Mertens defeated qualifier Sofya Lansere 6-3, 7-6 (5) to set up a match against sixth-seeded Martina Trevisan, who beat Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Also, Sara Sorribes Tormo eliminated fourth-seeded local favorite Wang Xinyu 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 and will play fifth-seeded Anna Blinkova next.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis