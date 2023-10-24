CANCÚN, México (AP) — French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova pulled out of the WTA Finals on Tuesday because of an injured right wrist and was replaced in the field for the season-ending tournament by Maria Sakkari.

“Together with the team and doctors, we tried everything till the last moment to resolve my wrist injury. Unfortunately, the time needed for the recovery is longer than we would’ve hoped for,” Muchova said, “and therefore I had to make this unpleasant decision.”

The eighth-ranked Muchova, who lost to Iga Swiatek in the final at Roland Garros in June, would have been making her debut at the WTA Finals.

Sakkari is ranked ninth and missed out on making the cut for Cancún by one spot. But as the first alternate, she moved in because of Muchova’s withdrawal. This will be Sakkari’s third consecutive appearance at the WTA Finals; she reached the semifinals a year ago in Fort Worth, Texas, by going 3-0 in round-robin play.

Play in the WTA Finals begins on Sunday.

The other singles players who qualified for the event are No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 2 Swiatek, No. 3 Coco Gauff, No. 4 Elena Rybakina, No. 5 Jessica Pegula, No. 6 Marketa Vondrousova and No. 7 Ons Jabeur.

Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff and Vondrousova won Grand Slam singles titles this season.

___

