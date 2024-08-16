CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament after falling to Great Britain's Jack Draper 7-5, 4-6, 4-6 in a third-round matchup on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces, but struggled with his serve, chalking up 12 double faults in his second match of the day.

The Montreal native broke Draper in the first set and won 73 per cent of his first service points across the match.

Auger-Aliassime beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-1 in a rain-delayed fourth-round bout earlier on Friday.

In women's singles action, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., handed Russia's Diana Shnaider a 6-1, 6-4 loss in third-round play.

Fernandez came back from down 4-1 in the second set after play was suspended due to rain, breaking on four of her 10 chances while firing seven aces to six double faults.

The 21-year-old Canadian will face American Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.

