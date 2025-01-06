ADELAIDE, Australia — A day after losing a gruelling singles match, Canadian Leylah Fernandez and partner Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine came up short in women's doubles as well, dropping a 6-1, 6-4 match at the Adelaide Open to the Mexican-American combo of Giuliana Olmos and Desirae Krawczyk on Monday.

The opening-round match at Memorial Drive Tennis Park took only 73 minutes to complete.

Olmos and Krawczyk dominated on defence, winning 21 receiving points compared to 11 for Fernandez and Kichenok. Olmos and Krawczyk won 75 per cent of their points on first serve and 79 per cent on second, compared to 61 per cent and 47 per cent for their rivals. They also won nine service games compared to the five for Fernandez and Kichenok.

Neither team served an ace or had a double fault.

Fernandez and Kichenok saved three of six break points, and didn't win any games off of their rivals' serve.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025.