Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., was defeated 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 by former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in a match that was delayed and moved to a different court midway through the third set.

Fernandez, who was seeded 30th in the women's draw, tied 3-3 with Wozniacki when the match was initially suspended due to darkness. With rain forecast for London on Friday, it was instead moved indoors to Court 1.

The Canadian had her chances after the change in venue. After holding to go up 4-3, Fernandez had double break point but failed to convert as Wozniacki evened the set.

Fernandez then had match point twice in Game 10 but failed to put the match away. Wozniacki took advantage and scored a huge break to go up 6-5 in the set. Fernandez saved break point three times in the game before finally losing on an unforced error.

The Dane completed the win in the 12th game of the set when Fernandez committed another unforced error — her 44th of the match — on match point.

Fernandez, 21, has never made it past the second round at Wimbledon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.