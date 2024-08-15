CINCINNATI — Canada's Leylah Fernandez overcame 20 aces and saved two match points before beating fourth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 in second-round action Thursday at the Cincinnati Open.

Rybakina, who hadn't played since losing in the Wimbledon semifinals to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova, had double-match point while serving up 6-5 in the second set.

But Fernandez, from Laval, Que., came back to get the break and win the ensuing tiebreaker, then didn't face break point in the third set as she closed out the match in two hours 35 minutes.

Rybakina, who missed the Paris Olympics and last week's National Bank Open in Toronto with acute bronchitis, looked rusty in her return with 17 double faults.

It was Fernandez's first win over a top-5 opponent since her run to the 2021 U.S. Open final. She will next face NBO finalist Diana Shnaider of Russia.

Later Thursday, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was scheduled to face seventh seed Casper Ruud of Norway in a men's second-round match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.