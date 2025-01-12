Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez got her Australian Open off to a strong start Sunday, defeating Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the second round at Melbourne Park.

The Montreal native will play Cristina Bucsa of Spain in Round 2 on Tuesday.

Seeded 30th in the tournament, Fernandez's match was interrupted by a rain delay that pushed back first-round matchups into the evening.

Fellow Canadian Rebecca Marino will get her Australian Open started against Kaite Boulter on Monday. On the men's side, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Gabriel Diallo have all yet to play their first-round matches.

Auger-Aliassime is fresh off his sixth career ATP title, defeating Sebastian Korda in three sets in the final to win the Adelaide International.