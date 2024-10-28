PARIS (AP) — Local favorite Hugo Humbert was made to work hard to beat Brandon Nakashima of the United States in his first match at the Paris Masters on Monday.

Humbert, seeded 15th at the final Masters 1000 event of the season, needed more than two hours to beat the 35th-ranked Nakashima 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Humbert, who saved two break points in the decider, extended his unbeaten record against Nakashima to 3-0. He will next take on another American player, Marcos Giron, who defeated Shang Juncheng 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6).

Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor also advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Luciano Darderi — setting up a second-round meeting with third-seeded Alexander Zverev — and Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina beat Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 7-6 (6). Etcheverry will next face Grigor Dimitrov.

Among those progressing Monday were also Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina, Arthur Rinderknech of France and Australian Jordan Thompson.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is skipping the tournament this year. Jannik Sinner, who is guaranteed to finish the year at the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings, is the top-seeded player in Paris, where places for the ATP finals are up for grabs. Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev have already secured their spot at the season’s final event from Nov. 10-17.

