Bianca Andreescu smiles when asked what it was like to see Vicky Mboko follow in her footsteps.

"It was so beautiful," the 25-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. told TSN. "That moment was incredible. I mean, obviously for her too, but just for Canadian tennis in general. I think it just shows the depth and the bright future that Canadian tennis has."

Mboko, who will turn 19 later this month, completed a Cinderella run to the WTA title in Montreal on Thursday night by defeating Naomi Osaka in the championship match. She joined Andreescu (2019) and Faye Urban (1969) as the only Canadians in the Open era to win the singles title at the country's top tournament.

Andreescu experienced a breakthrough run as a teenager in 2019, winning titles in Indian Wells and Toronto before becoming Canada's first singles Grand Slam titlist at the US Open.

"I just remember that fearlessness that I had and that hunger and belief," said Andreescu, who was ranked outside the top 100 at the start of 2019. "And I really see that in Vicky too. And I think that's so important to have, especially from a young age. It's only going to help her if she can continue that momentum, stay on the path, right? Remember why you play the sport because, you know, the media, the attention can get to people, obviously. So if she can really stay focused, I don't think she'll have any issues."

Mboko started the season ranked No. 333 and arrived in Montreal at No. 85. Now, she's all the way up to No. 24.

What did Andreescu do to stay focused amid her meteoric rise?

"It was obviously the people around me," she said. "They really kept me grounded. But I was just, I was riding the wave of everything. For me, it was just tennis, tennis, tennis, nothing else mattered. Obviously, it was nice to get, you know, attention here and there, but it never really got to me up until I actually had a break, which was in 2020, because of COVID. And that's kind of when everything started to hit me."

Andreescu, who was seeded No. 15 when she won the US Open, shakes her head.

"It was six years ago," she said. "It's crazy. Such a long time ago. So it's really hard to put myself back in my shoes. But, yeah, really savouring the moment was really important. And I feel like I could have done a better job at that. So I really hope she does."

Before winning in Toronto, Andreescu had already claimed a 1,000-level trophy at Indian Wells.

Montreal represented the first big breakthrough for Mboko.

"She'll never win her first WTA title again," Andreescu said. "So I think really living in the present moment is super important."

In the aftermath of the win in Montreal, Mboko said she was looking forward to a chance to rest and spend time with family and friends. She stressed that she planned to maintain a small circle around her.

Mboko, who calls Toronto home, seems to have the right temperament to deal with the increased expectations and scrutiny.

"I know that she was always a hard worker," said Andreescu. "Whenever I was in Toronto, I would see her in the gym working really hard and we would have little chats here and there. But we recently started talking a little bit more and she's great. I mean, just as a person, obviously. And I think that will help with all the media attention she's getting. I feel like she's a very grounded individual and obviously having the right people around you is important. I met her family and they seem amazing so I think she's very lucky."

Andreescu sent Mboko a congratulatory message after the Montreal win, and is looking forward to catching up with her in the days ahead.

Mboko defeated four Grand Slam champions en route to the title in Montreal, and rallied from a set down in three of her seven wins. Mboko's mental toughness only accentuates her well-rounded game.

"She's very powerful," observed Andreescu. "She's a great mover and she has great sense of her court play. Like she can be at the net, she can kind of do a little bit of everything. And just her, as a person, I think she's just such a breath of fresh air to have somebody like her on tour."

The next test for Mboko will be the US Open where she will be making her main draw debut as a seeded player later this month.

Andreescu is hoping to join Mboko at the season's final Grand Slam, but her status is up in the air after she was forced to withdraw from the National Bank Open. Andreescu suffered an ankle injury right at the end of her first-round win in Montreal.

"It's feeling better every day," she said. "This is a day-by-day thing. Yeah, it's unfortunate, but I really, really hope to be ready for the US Open. That's the goal, and it's looking like I'm on track for that. So, yeah, fingers crossed."

A string of injuries have prevented Andreescu, currently No. 174 in the world, from getting back to the top of the WTA rankings. She surged all the way to No. 4 in 2019.

Andreescu is doing her best to remain positive while rehabbing in California.

"I'm not gonna lie, it was really, really hard," she said. "But I know my goals are, and that's what's keeping me coming back and hungry for more, because I do love the sport. And, yeah, obviously, it's very difficult. Sometimes, you know, my mind goes in all different types of places. But, yeah, I just have to keep finding what's best for me and staying injury free is No. 1. And, yeah, hopefully I'll get there one day."