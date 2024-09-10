GUADALAJARA, México (AP) — Martina Trevisan settled a score against eighth-seeded Caroline Dolehide with a 6-3, 6-2 win Tuesday to advance at the Guadalajara Open.

Trevisan, who lost to Dolehide a year ago in the Guadalajara quarterfinals, will next play local favorite Renata Zarazua on Wednesday.

“Today I came to the court with a lot of energy,” Trevisan said. “For me maybe it was revenge and tomorrow I must be ready for Renata. I have played twice against her this year. I know her very well.”

Also Tuesday, Marie Bouzkova beat Alexandra Eala 6-2, 6-2 to advance to a second-round match against Lucrezia Stefanini, who ousted Ana Sofía Sánchez 6-0, 3-6, 6-2.

The sixth-seeded Bouzkova made the semifinals in Guadalajara a year ago before losing to eventual champion Maria Sakkari.

In a late match, Marina Stakusic downed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-4 to set up a meeting against top seed Jelena Ostapenko, who is coming off a U.S. Open doubles title victory with Lyudmyla Kichenok.

American Ashlyn Krueger defeated Tatjana Maria 7-5, 6-2 and will next face fifth-seeded Magdalena Frech, who prevailed 6-4, 6-4 over Emina Bektas.

In other results, Ena Shibahara beat Kimberly Birrell 6-4, 7-6 (4) to move into a second-round match against No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia.

