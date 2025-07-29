Bianca Andreescu's victory over Barbora Krejcikova in the first round of the National Bank Open in Montreal was a pyrrhic one.

The 25-year-old Mississauga, Ont. native withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday after incurring an ankle injury during the win.

As a result, Mirra Andreeva wins their second-round match by walkover and the match between No. 7 Jasmine Paolini and Aoi Ito has been moved to Centre Court.

The 2019 winner of this tournament, Andreescu breezed through the first set, taking it 6-3. After falling behind in the set second, she rallied to put herself in position to win the match. It was on her second match point that she appeared to roll her ankle. A visibly upset Andreescu made her way over to the bench with assistance, got her foot taped and soldiered through the remainder of the match in apparent discomfort.

It's been a frustrating 2025 for the 2019 US Open winner who missed the first three months of the season through injury and then took more time off with appendicitis.