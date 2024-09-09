LONDON — Montreal's Gabriel Diallo made a big move up the ATP Rankings on Monday after his solid performance at the U.S. Open.

The 22-year-old moved 40 spots up to 103rd on the men's tennis rankings thanks to his 2-1 record at the final Grand Slam of the season.

Diallo lost to Tommy Paul in four sets in the third round of the U.S. Open on Aug. 31.

He's now the third highest-ranked Canadian on the men's tour behind No. 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and No. 100 Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., remains the top-ranked Canadian on the WTA Tour at 26th.

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino moved up 11 spots to sit at 128th for second highest.

U.S. Open men’s runner-up Taylor Fritz returned to the top 10 in the ATP rankings at No. 7, and women’s runner-up Jessica Pegula moved up to third in the WTA list.

Semifinalist Emma Navarro climbed from No. 13 to a career-best No. 8 on Monday thanks to her semifinal run in New York.

Men’s champion Jannik Sinner nearly doubled his lead as the ATP’s No. 1 a day after defeating Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

Women's champion Aryna Sabalenka stayed at No. 2 in the WTA behind Iga Swiatek, who lost to Pegula in the quarterfinals.

Last year’s champions at Flushing Meadows both dropped Monday: Coco Gauff went from No. 3 to No. 6, and Novak Djokovic slid from No. 2 to No. 4.

— With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.