'S-HERTOGENBOSCH - Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo fired 19 aces to beat No. 3 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3 on Friday at the grass-court Libema Open.

The Canadian won 74 per cent of his first-serve points and saved four of five break chances.

He took the opening set in a tight tiebreak before Khachanov responded with a single break in the second.

Diallo broke early in the third and never faced another break point.

The 23-year-old is projected to rise to No. 48 in the ATP’s live rankings — the first top-50 showing of his career.

Diallo will face No. 2 seed Ugo Humbert of France in Saturday’s semifinal after Humbert beat No. 7 seed Nuno Borges of Portugal 6-1, 6-4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2025.