MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Moments after Alexander Zverev's loss in the Australian Open final Sunday, a person in the stadium yelled out the names of two of the tennis star's ex-girlfriends who have accused him of physical abuse in the past, saying “Australia believes” them.

As Zverev stood at a microphone waiting to speak during the trophy ceremony, a voice repeated the phrase three times. Some others in the crowd at Rod Laver Arena booed and whistled.

At his news conference following the match, Zverev, a 27-year-old from Germany, was asked for his reaction to the interruption on court.

“I believe there are no more accusations,” Zverev responded. “There haven’t been for — what? — nine months now. ... I think I’ve done everything I can, and I’m not about to open that subject again.”

On the day that Zverev reached the French Open final last June, word emerged from Berlin that a district court there ended a trial stemming from a woman's accusation of domestic violence during a 2020 argument. The resolution came with the agreement of state prosecutors and lawyers for Zverev and his former partner.

Zverev previously denied an assault allegation made by another woman. That accusation prompted the men’s professional tennis tour to investigate her claims; the ATP said in January 2023 that there was insufficient evidence.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis