NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka eliminated Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 at the U.S. Open with a far more confident and consistent brand of tennis Monday to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in more than 4 1/2 years.

The No. 23-seeded Osaka was better throughout than No. 3 Gauff, whose repeated mistakes really made the difference in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka is a 27-year-old who was born in Japan and moved to the U.S. with her family at age 3. She has won four major championships, all on hard courts. That includes titles at the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020.

Gauff, a 21-year-old from Florida, owns two Slam trophies. The first came at Flushing Meadows in 2023 and the second at the French Open this June.

___

Howard Fendrich has been the AP’s tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis