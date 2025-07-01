LONDON (AP) — Zheng Qinwen became the second top-five seed to lose in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday when the Olympic gold medalist fell to Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

The 22-year-old Chinese player was the No. 5 seed at the All England Club and her loss came hours after third-seeded Jessica Pegula was upset by Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

It was Zheng's third straight first-round exit at Wimbledon.

Siniakova is a three-time doubles champion at the All England Club, including winning last year alongside Taylor Townsend.

Siniakova has won 10 major doubles titles — seven with Barbora Krejcikova, two with Townsend, and one with Coco Gauff at last year’s French Open.

Krejcikova got her Wimbledon singles title defense off to a winning start Tuesday.

Siniakova will face four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the second round.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis