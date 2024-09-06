Ostapenko, Kichenok win US Open women's doubles title

NEW YORK (AP) — Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok won the U.S. Open women's doubles championship Friday for their first major title as a team, beating Kristina Mladenovic and Zheng Shuai 6-4, 6-3.

The No. 7 seeds began the season with a loss in the Australian Open final but were too good in Flushing Meadows, where they didn't drop a set.

If was the fifth title together overall for Ostapenko, a Latvian who won the 2017 French Open in singles, and Kichenok, who dedicated the victory to her home country of Ukraine.

Mladenovic has won six Grand Slam doubles titles but fell to 0-3 in the U.S. Open final. Zheng was looking for her second trophy in New York, having teamed with Sam Stosur for the 2021 title.

