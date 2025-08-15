CINCINNATI - Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe have advanced to the final of the Cincinnati Open.

The duo beat Australia's Ellen Perez and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok 3-6, 6-3, 12-10 in Friday's semifinal.

Dabrowski and Routliffe will face the winner of the other semi.

The Italian team of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini will play China's Guo Hanyu and Alexandra Panova, who is from Russia, in Saturday's semifinal.

Routliffe holds dual Canadian-New Zealand citizenship and had previously represented Canada in tennis.

Dabrowski and Routliffe won the U.S. Open women's doubles title together in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2025.