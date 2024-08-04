WASHINGTON (AP) — Paula Badosa of Spain won the Mubadala Citi DC Open on Sunday for her first victory following a back injury, beating Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in a rain-interrupted match.

The 26-year-old Badosa, ranked as high as No. 2 in the world, was sidelined six months last year because of a stress fracture. She has four WTA Tour victories, also winning in 2021 at Belgrade and Indian Wells and in January 2002 in Sydney.

The match was delayed twice because of rain. On Saturday in the semifinals, Bouzkova rallied to beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belaus 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 after a long weather delay in the third set.

Bouzkova was playing her first WTA 500 final. She won her lone career title in 2002 in Prague.

Rain also delayed the start of the men's final, with fourth-seeded Sebastian Korda set to face 10th-seeded Flavio Cobolli of Italy.

Korda and Cobolli are both looking for their first ATP Tour title and Korda has a chance to become the first American to win the Washington event since Andy Roddick in 2007.

Korda’s father, Petr, won the 1992 Washington title, and sisters Nelly and Jessica are golf stars.

