Rafael Nadal's return to action won't come next week after all.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion announced he has withdrawn from the Monte-Carlo Masters.

"Hi all, these are very difficult moments for me, sporting-wise," the 37-year-old Nadal posted on social media on Thursday. "Unfortunately, I have to tell you that I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo. My body simply won't allow me."

After nearly a year on the sidelines, Nadal returned to action at January's Brisbane International where he incurred a hip injury that caused him to miss the Australian Open. He has not competed since.

"And even if I am working hard and making the maximum effort every day with all the will to play and compete again at tournaments that have been very important for me, the truth is that I can't play today," the Spaniard continued. "The only thing I can do is to accept the situation and try to look at the immediate future keeping the excitement and will to play in order to give me a chance for things to get better."

A native of Mallorca, Nadal is a 14-time French Open champion. The next Grand Slam on the calendar, play opens at Roland-Garros On May 20.