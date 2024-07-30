Raonic, Pospisil, Diallo snag final wild-card nods at National Bank Open in Montreal

MONTREAL — A trio of Canadians will occupy the final wild-card spots at the National Bank Open tennis tournament.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., and Montreal's Gabriel Diallo were added to the main draw of the men's bracket Tuesday.

They join countrymen Felix Auger-Aliassime — the world No. 19 from Montreal — as well as Denis Shapovalov, who secured the first main-draw wild card, for the national championship set to run Saturday through Aug. 12 at IGA Stadium.

The women's side of the event starts a day later at Toronto's Sobeys Stadium.

Italy's Jannik Sinner won last year's men's tournament, while American Jessica Pegula took the women's crown.

The men and women alternate between Montreal and Toronto each year.

"This tennis-loving city certainly remembers Milos and Vasek battling it out in the semifinals in 2013 for a spot in the final against none other than Rafael Nadal," Valerie Tetreault, tournament director of the NBO in Montreal, said in a statement.

"Being able to welcome back these two players who have done so much for our sport, as well as the addition of Gabriel, one of Canada's rising stars, only adds to the excitement."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.