Routliffe and Ottawa's Dabrowski win doubles title at WTA Finals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe have won the WTA Finals doubles championship.

They beat the team of Czechia's Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend of the United States 7-5, 6-3.

It's Dabrowski's first doubles title at the season-ending championship tournament.

Dabrowski and Routliffe won the U.S. Open women's doubles title in 2023 and reached this year's Wimbledon final together, ultimately losing to Siniakova and Townsend in the grass court final.

The win is Dabrowski and Routliffe's fourth team title and second of 2024. They also won on the grass at the WTA 250 in Nottingham over the summer.

"We've been through a lot this year," said Routliffe. "We've always stuck by each other and really committed to each other and supported each other.

"I think this is kind of an accumulation of the entire year, and it means a lot."

Riyadh is Dabrowski's 16th career doubles title and Routliffe's eighth.

Routliffe represents New Zealand in competition but previously played under the Canadian flag.

Her parents are Canadian but she was born in New Zealand as they sailed around the world. She resides in Caledon, Ont.

