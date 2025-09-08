Jack Draper will miss the remainder of the tennis season with a left arm injury that forced him to pull out of a second-round match at the U.S. Open.

The seventh-ranked player, who reached the U.S. Open semifinals last year, has been bothered by the injury most of the season and was diagnosed with a bone bruise following a loss to Marin Cilic in the second round at Wimbledon.

“It is very difficult for me to accept as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing some great stuff," Draper said in a statement on Monday. “However I’ve been through this before and I always come back stronger as I’m so motivated to fulfil my potential as a player.”

The 23-year-old Draper had not played singles since Wimbledon because of the injury to his upper left arm, but was able to beat Federico Agustin Gomez in the opening round of the U.S. Open before pulling out prior to his second-round match.

