MONTREAL - Madison Keys has advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open.

The sixth-seeded American rebounded from a one-set deficit to beat Czechia’s Karolina Muchova 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 on a windy Sunday afternoon at IGA Stadium’s Centre Court.

It marked the second straight come-from-behind win for Keys, who defeated American compatriot Caty McNally in the third round on Friday, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Keys, a runner-up at the 2016 tournament in Montreal, matched Ana Ivanovic for the longest gap between quarterfinal appearances at the event in the Open Era. Keys had not made it past the second round in Canada since losing to Simona Halep in that final nine years ago.

The win also gave Keys her 75th career win against a player ranked inside the top 20 of the WTA rankings.

After squandering a break-point opportunity of her own in just the second game of the match, Keys was broken at love the following game to fall behind 2-1.

While breaks of serve were exchanged in the sixth and seventh games, that early break proved to be just enough for Muchova to take the opening set 6-4.

Keys bounced back in the second set. The 2025 Australian Open champion took advantage of an untimely double fault by Muchova, her first of the match, to break the Czech’s service and pull ahead 3-1. Keys ultimately forced a decider, sealing the second set with a 172 km/h ace.

Despite opening the third and final set with a break of serve, there was plenty of adversity for Keys. After being broken back in the fourth game, Keys was forced to fend off a pair of match points in the tenth game.

This galvanized Keys, who broke the following game on her way to the win.

Keys now awaits the winner of Sunday night’s fourth-round match pitting 2025 Wimbledon champion and No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland against Denmark’s Clara Tauson in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova to also advance to the quarterfinals. Osaka will next face the winner of Sunday night's matchup between 2025 Wimbledon finalist and fifth seed Amanda Anisimova and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, the tournament’s tenth seed.

The National Bank Open continues until Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2025.