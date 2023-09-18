GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., Stacey Fung of Vancouver and Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., all met their match in Mexico on Tuesday, losing second-day singles showdowns at the Guadalajara Open.

Bouchard, who bounced Renata Zarazua of Mexico City 6-1, 7-6 (4) on Sunday in the WTA 1000 tournament, was beaten by the seventh-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 in an entertaining match.

Bouchard looked to have gained momentum late in the second set, but early in the third she required a medical timeout to have her left knee heavily taped. She continued to battle but appeared limited while lunging for shots.

Both players committed numerous unforced errors during the intense two-hour, 49-minute battle.

Kudermetova had eight aces, five double faults and won six of 15 break points. Bouchard had two aces, three double faults and won three of 10 break points and one tiebreaker.

Fung lost to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 3-6, 6-2, 0-6 in a match that took one hour, 55 minutes to play.

Kostyuk had three aces, seven double faults, 45 receiving points won, and was good on 54 per cent of her first serves.

Fung had no aces, three double faults, 26 receiving points won, and was also good on 54 per cent of her first serves.

Zhao was eliminated in straight sets by American Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-3 in a match that took one hour, 22 minutes to play.

Zhao had four aces, four double faults and was good on 78 per cent of her first serves. She only won one of five break points and earned 22 receiving points.

Kenin had one ace, no double faults and won four of 10 break points. She also had 32 receiving points and won 71 per cent of the points on her second serve.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023.