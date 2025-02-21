Teenager Andreeva beats Rybakina to become youngest WTA 1,000 finalist in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the final of a WTA 1000 event after beating sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Friday at the Dubai Championships.

The 17-year-old Andreeva trailed 3-1 in the third set before winning the last five games to reach her second tour-level final. She won the Iasi Open in Romania last July.

“If I lose 6-0, 5-0 or I win 7-5, 6-4, it doesn’t matter," Andreeva said. "I just go for my shots and try to bring out my best level.”

Her opponent in the final will be either Clara Tauson, the Dane who knocked out top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, or Karolina Muchova.

After wins against Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Marketa Vondrousova in Dubai, Andreeva also became the youngest player to beat three Grand Slam champions in a single tournament since Maria Sharapova in 2004 at the WTA Finals.

“She has so much in front of her and she’s for sure dangerous,” Rybakina said of Andreeva.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis