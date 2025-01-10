LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner will go to sport's highest court in April for the World Anti-Doping Agency's appeal that seeks to ban him from the sport for at least one year.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday it scheduled a closed-doors hearing on April 16-17 at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

CAS gave no timetable for a verdict, though the parties could request a fast-track decision before the French Open starts May 25.

WADA is challenging a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency not to suspend Sinner for what it judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid last March. Sinner's explanation — that trace amounts of Clostebol in his doping sample was due to a massage from a trainer who used the substance after cutting his own finger — was accepted.

Sinner won the U.S. Open in September after details of his case were revealed. It had been kept confidential since April because Sinner successfully appealed against being provisionally banned from playing.

The 23-year-old Italian has faced skepticism from other players, including Novak Djokovic, who have suggested he got preferential treatment from tennis authorities.

The repeated questioning about the case has followed Sinner to Melbourne this week where he is preparing to defend his Australian Open title.

WADA has asked CAS to ban Sinner for between one and two years.

