ACAPULCO DE JUÁREZ - Third-seeded American Tommy Paul made quick work of Canadian qualifier Gabriel Diallo in the opening round of the ATP 500 Mexican Open on Monday night.

Paul only needed 72 minutes to bounce the 23-year-old Montreal player 6-2, 6-2 and advance to the second round where he'll face American Marcos Andre Giron, who beat Adam Walton of Australia 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Diallo finished Monday's match with four aces, two double faults, 26 unforced errors. He won 61 per cent of first-serve points, and 48 per cent of second-serve points.

Paul had no aces, three double faults and 18 unforced errors. He won 66 per cent of first-serve points, and 64 per cent of second-serve points.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., will play his men's singles opener on Tuesday against American Nishesh Basavareddy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.