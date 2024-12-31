BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — World No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has started her Brisbane International singles campaign with a 6-4, 6-0 win Tuesday over Renata Zarazua of Mexico.

The match was a prelude on Pat Rafter Arena for later men's matches involving Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios was playing up-and-coming French talent Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, while Djokovic began his singles tournament against Australian wild-card entry Rinky Hijikata.

On Monday, Djokovic and Kyrgios won their first-round doubles match.

In an early men's singles match Tuesday, Frances Tiafoe beat Australian wild-card entry Adam Walton 7-5 (5), 6-3.

Earlier Tuesday, tournament No. 5 seed and world No.22 Sebastian Korda withdrew with a lower back injury.

