Toronto teen Mboko extends perfect run to reach third round at French Open

PARIS - Toronto’s Victoria Mboko extended her dream run at the French Open with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Germany’s Eva Lys on Wednesday to reach the third round.

The 18-year-old Canadian hasn’t dropped a set through five matches — including three wins in qualifying — and has now posted back-to-back main-draw victories at the tour level for the first time.

She improved her season record to 42-5, with most of those wins coming on the lower-tier ITF circuit, where she’s captured five titles.

Ranked No. 120, Mboko will next face Olympic champion and eighth seed Qinwen Zheng of China.

In men’s doubles, Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo and British partner Jacob Fearnley cruised into the second round with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Colombia’s Nicolás Barrientos and India’s Rithvik Bollipalli. Diallo is also competing in singles and will face No. 35 Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in the second round.

Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is scheduled to face Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic in his second-round singles match on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.