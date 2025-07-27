TORONTO - The Toronto Farewell Tour was short-lived.

Veteran tennis player Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., who confirmed last week that the National Bank Open in Toronto would be his final hurrah on the pro circuit, was eliminated Sunday in the first round of men's singles by qualifier Facundo Bagnis of Argentina at Sobeys Stadium.

Bagnis won the best-of-three match on Centre Court 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in one hour, 57 minutes.

Pospisil wrote on X before his match: "Eighteen years of professional tennis. Looking forward to playing in front of you one last time Toronto."

The 35-year-old Pospisil had a career-high singles ranking of world No. 25, and No. 4 in doubles. Along with partner Jack Sock, he won the 2014 Wimbledon Championships and the 2015 Indian Wells Masters men's doubles titles. He also reached the quarterfinals in singles at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships.

Against Bagnis, Pospsil had 17 winners, 39 unforced errors, six aces and five double faults. The 35-year-old Bagnis had 20 winners, 25 unforced errors, 11 aces and two double faults.

Bagnis will next face 30th-ranked Nuno Borges of Portugal.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old wild-card entry Nicolas Arseneault of Richmond Hill, Ont., knocked off 24-year-old qualifier Valentin Royer of France 6-3, 7-6 (4) in one hour, 45 minutes on the grandstand court at Sobeys Stadium.

Royer had more winners (21-14) than Arseneault, but had more unforced errors (48-23).

The Canadian had five aces, four double faults, a first serve percentage of 68, and won five of 11 break points.

Royer had three aces, six double faults, a first serve percentage of 61 and only won four of nine break points.

Arseneault will next play 18th-seeded Alexei Popyrin of Sydney, Australia.

UPSETS AND CLOSE CALLS

In other action Sunday, the world's 48th-ranked Gael Monfils of France lost to qualifier Tomas Barrios Vera of Chile 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3), while 80th-ranked Roman Safiullin of Russia lost his first set 6-4 to qualifier Ugo Blanchet of France, but bounced back with 6-2, 7-6 (9) wins. The 84th-ranked Adam Walton of Australia lost his first set 6-4 to Benjamin Bonzi of France but bounced back with 6-0, 6-3 victories.

UPCOMING

In opening-round games on Monday, Canadian Dan Martin plays Jaume Munar of Spain, Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., plays Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., plays Arthur Rinderknech of France.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2025.