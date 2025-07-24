“God must love ordinary people because he made so many of us. Yet every single day, in every walk of life, ordinary people accomplish extraordinary things.”

Those were the wise words of Olympic champion Bob Richards, which were heard and adopted as a mantra by Jim Valvano and will be repeated by myself this evening as I try to inspire my U22 junior baseball team to a city championship after a disappointing weekend at our national championship qualifier.

We see it in sports every single day, ordinary people achieve feats that the common folk would never dream of.

Maybe it’s watching Venus Williams show she’s still got her fastball, or the Blue Jays continuing to sore above expectations, or maybe the creamer I put in this morning coffee had some extra go-go juice, but for whatever reason, today, I am ready to roll.

This is your Morning Coffee for Thursday, July 24, 2026.

Venus Williams back in action at Mubadala Citi DC Open

Not every 45-year-old can get off the couch, walk on to the tennis court and pick up a win in dominating fashion.

But Venus Williams is no ordinary 45-year-old. Williams made history Tuesday night, becoming the oldest player to win a WTA match since Martina Navratilova (47) in 2004 and she did it as a +1200 underdog against American Peyton Stearns.

Tonight will be the fourth time this week Williams takes the court following her win on Tuesday and her doubles matches on Monday (win) and Wednesday (loss).

Williams returns to singles action and is now just a +300 underdog to upset Magdalena Fręch in the second round.

Fręch won her first-round match in straight sets and is ranked 24th in the world.

The two have never played before.

Williams’ win on Tuesday was just her eighth win in 38 matches since 2020.

Does she have more magic in her tonight?

I’m not sure, and if I wasn’t going to watch Ryan Cooper hit and pitch for himself in his final start in junior, then I know I’d be locked into TSN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET to watch Williams chase another historic win.

You should keep an eye on it in my absence and maybe take a look at Williams’ ace prop. After she had nine Tuesday night, Williams’ current over/under sits at 3.5.

Toronto Blue Jays potential trade pieces

With the MLB Trade Deadline just days away, FanDuel has released a market on players the Toronto Blue Jays might acquire as the team makes a push for the postseason.

After winning another series against the New York Yankees, the Jays hold a four-game lead in the AL East with less than 60 games to play.

Currently priced at -1800 to play in the playoffs, it’s becoming apparent that not only can Toronto make the playoffs, but they also have the bats and defence to make a deep run.

Still, like most playoff teams, the Jays have spots on the roster that can be improved and the only way to do that is by making a deal.

Seth Lugo is the only player in the market price under even money at -125 to be a Blue Jay after the deadline.

Lugo, 35, has a 2.94 ERA and a 6-5 record in 18 starts for the Kansas City Royals this year and could help bolster the backend of the rotation down the stretch.

Mitch Keller is the only other player listed shorter than 2-1 at +125.

Keller, 29, has a 3.53 ERA in 21 starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates and is under team control through 2028.

Here is a look at the rest of the players listed in the market.