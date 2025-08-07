Canadian Victoria Mboko completed her dream run at the National Bank Open, defeating Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the championship match from Montreal on Thursday night for her first career WTA Tour victory.

Mboko, 18, is the first Canadian to win the tournament since Bianca Andreescu accomplished the feat in 2019.

Hailing from Burlington, Ont., Mboko fell behind early in the match with a lopsided loss in the first set, much like she did in her semifinal match against world No. 12 Elena Rybakina on Wednesday. But she would then battle back to win the second set, before dispatching Osaka with ease in the deciding third set from IGA Stadium.

The Burlington, Ont. native finishes the tournament having defeated Kimberly Birrell, Sofia Kenin, Marie Bouzkova, top-seeded Coco Gauff, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Rybakina, and Osaka en route to her first title.

Mboko is now projected to rise to 25th in the world rankings after claiming the NBO title, which would be the highest mark among active Canadians on the WTA Tour. She had been ranked outside the top 300 to begin the year.

