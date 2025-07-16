MONTREAL - World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and 10th-ranked Paula Badosa have withdrawn from the upcoming National Bank Open.

The 27-year-old Sabalenka, who advanced to the semifinals at Wimbledon last week before being upset by Amanda Anisimova, cited fatigue for her reason not to compete in the WTA 100 event.

Sabalenka said in a release that she will miss her Canadian fans, but skipping Montreal gives her the best chance of success in the upcoming hard-court season.

Badosa said after a first-round loss to Katie Boulter at Wimbledon that she sustained a back injury that will keep her out of action for a few weeks.

Caty McNally of the United States and Japan's Moyuka Uchijima were given main-draw berths into the tournament in a corresponding move.

The National Bank Open starts July 26 at IGA Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2025.