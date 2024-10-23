Zverev beats Giron to advance to Vienna quarterfinals

VIENNA (AP) — Alexander Zverev reached the quarterfinals at the Erste Bank Open by beating Marcos Giron 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday for the German's personal best 61st win of the year.

The third-ranked Zverev, who is the top seed at the indoor hard-court tournament in the Austrian capital, will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who advanced when Gael Monfils withdrew from their second-round match because of an illness.

Zverev’s prior season high for wins was 60 in 2018.

Grigor Dimitrov beat Zhang Zhizhen 6-4, 7-5 and the third-seeded Bulgarian will face Tomas Machac on Thursday for a spot in the last eight.

Brandon Nakashima and Karen Khachanov also advanced on Wednesday.

