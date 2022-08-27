Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez will not play on Saturday due to a foot injury. The 29-year-old left after the Friday's game after he fouling a ball of his foot in his only at-bat in the first inning.

George Springer will play centre fielder for the first time since being activated from the injured list, while Raimel Tapia and Jackie Bradley Jr. will play in left and right field, respectively.

Hernandez was replaced defensively by Tapia in the third inning after misplaying a ball in the second that resulted in a Shohei Ohtani two-run triple.

The Dominican Republic native has appeared in 100 games this season for the Blue Jays and has posted a .260 average with 18 homers and 59 RBIs.